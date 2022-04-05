"Wind gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts," wrote Loveland Ski Area on Twitter, as dangerous winds blast much of Colorado and beyond. Loveland Ski Area will not open today, at all, with images from the scene showing windy, near-whiteout conditions.
Clear Creek County, home to Loveland Ski Area, is experiencing dangerous weather conditions as wind gusts over 100 miles per hour hit parts of the state. A winter weather advisory is underway through midnight tonight, with some snow expected. Clear Creek County was expecting gusts up to 70 miles per hour, though it's likely that the area is getting even stronger winds.
According to the National Weather Service, the strongest winds thus far have been recorded on top of Breckenridge Ski Resort's Peak 8, reaching 102 miles per hour at close to 13,000 feet. Gusts in the range of 75 to 95 miles per hour are taking place on several major mountain passes. In regard to the Front Range, winds are expected to increase during the day.
Travel in much of the state is dangerous due to the winds, especially in the mountains where snow is limiting visibility. High-profile vehicles should proceed with extra caution.
UPDATE: KDVR reports that the strongest wind gust in Colorado was 116 miles per hour, taking place in Fraser.
A National Weather Service warning about the strong winds applies to much of the mountains and the Eastern Plains, with a 'high wind warning' activated for major metro areas, including Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Fort Collins. Due to dry conditions and strong winds, a 'red flag warning' is in effect for the southeastern portion of the state, with dangerous fire conditions present in most of Colorado.
The gustiest weather is set to take place today, with a breezy day also expected on Wednesday. After that, conditions should get calmer, sunnier, and warmer statewide.
While most resorts have yet to address the winds on social media or their respective websites, Vail Mountain did note that they were delaying the opening of some lifts, with Winter Park also mentioning that winds would likely cause issues.
Winds are expected to cause travel issues around the state today. Those in areas of strong winds should avoid being outside due to flying debris. It's likely that trees will fall and power outages will occur.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Expect serious avalanche conditions,
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.