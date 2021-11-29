More than a thousand complaints have been filed to the Larimer County Health Department since the county's latest mask mandate went into effect on October 20, according to health officials.
"We currently have 1,200 complaints with many repeats. We have contacted 250 businesses in Larimer County by phone or visiting," said Larimer County Health Department spokesperson Kori Wilford.
The current mandate requires all individuals 3-years-old or older to wear face coverings in all public indoor spaces.
Businesses are also required to post signs that clearly explain that masks must be worn to enter.
"We take an educational and collaborative approach to working with our businesses and find most doing the best they can to enforce the order," Wilford said.
In response to complaints, a health department official may contact or visit the management of a business to discuss how they are enforcing mask regulations.
"To the greatest extent possible, employees should monitor those coming into the facility and ask those not wearing masks to do so. It is never the expectation that employees become confrontational with customers. It is the expectation that Larimer County residents will be kind to our local businesses and employees," Larimer County Public Health said in a post to their website about the order.
If the department receives multiple 'unique complaints' about a business even after initial enforcement attempts, it could result in more serious consequences.
"As of the end of last week, we issued two notices of violation which requires the business to make corrections or face additional enforcement. That can look different depending on the industry being issued the violation," she said.
This could include a notice of closure, depending on the situation.
Officials have announced that the mask order will remain in effect in Larimer County until:
- < 65 COVID patients in the Larimer County hospitals;
- Intensive Care Unit utilization at less than 90% of usual and customary levels;
- A Larimer County 7-Day Case Rate per 100k of < 300;
- A Larimer County 7-Day Test Positivity Rate of < 10%.
