Firefighters battled flames overnight Thursday in a historic building in Colorado, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.
A three-story, 100-year-old building in Old Colorado City, a historic district west of downtown Colorado Springs, caught fire about 12:30 a.m. Friday, according to firefighters.
The fire was reported at 2502 West Colorado Avenue in the second floor of the building.
The fire is thought to have been caused by the electrical system of the building, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department Capt. Michael Smaldino. The building is home to businesses with some residential spaces. The fire was in a business section and classified as accidental, Smaldino said.
Forty-six firefighters were on scene to fight the fire.
The initial report of the fire came in at 12:22 a.m. and crews were on scene at 12:26 a.m. It took a few hours to finally consider the fire under control but that was due to searching for any hidden hotspots, Smaldino said. The majority of the fire was out within 30 minutes of firefighters arriving.
The Old Colorado Historic Commercial District is located on the west side of Colorado Springs in what was originally a separate city.
