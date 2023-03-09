According to the National Weather Service, four Californian mountain passes are expected to get hit with more than 100 inches of snow between Thursday and Sunday.
Located in the area of the Sierra Nevada range, Tioga, Sonora, Ebbetts, and Carson passes are all expected to get eight or more feet of snow over the next several days. Meanwhile, Lassen Pass is looking at about 80 to 100 inches and the Donner Pass should get between 60 and 80 inches.
The National Weather Service is already warning of major travel difficulties and extremely dangerous conditions. Chain controls and road closures will be possible, as well as reduced visibility.
"Travel is NOT advised," wrote The Service regarding roads in the impacted region.
