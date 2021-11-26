According to the United States Drought Monitor, 100 percent of Colorado is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, as of November 23. This is an increase from 51 percent just three months ago.
While a wet late summer gave many Coloradans hope that the dryness of the year was turning around, a lack of November snow following a dry October has made that not the case.
Though early season snowpack was above the to-date median for several weeks, that has since changed, with snowpack dropping to just 64 percent of the to-date median as of November 26.
Sure to make drought conditions even worse – there's no snow on tap for Colorado for at least another week, possibly longer.
The silver lining of this news is that Colorado's drought situation is still better than it was this time last year. Even though 100 percent of the state is abnormally dry or worse – also the case this time last year – the level of drought present doesn't match last year in terms of severity.
This time last year, roughly 75 percent of the state was experiencing drought at the worst two of four levels, with around 27 percent of the state experiencing that worst level. On the same date this year, no part of Colorado was experiencing the worst level of drought, with just 9 percent of the state experiencing the third of four levels. It's bad, but not as bad as it was in 2020.
It's likely Colorado will experience a relatively dry winter this season, with La Niña weather conditions present once again.
(1) comment
Walking around in the last week of November in shorts and t-shirt. And it forecast to continue 10-20 degrees above average temps into the first few days of December.
With its response to climate change and SARS-CoV-2, H sapiens is showing its lack of fitness as a species.
