A man last seen camping at Colorado's Two Buttes State Wildlife Area remains missing as an estimated 100 friends and family members have joined in on the search.
The 27-year-old male, of Broomfield, was last seen on Sunday after camping with a group of friends over the weekend at the wildlife area, located roughly 40 miles south of Lamar, Colorado. Friends reported him missing on Monday evening, after having not seen him since Sunday around midnight.
Upon investigation, his vehicle and personal belongings were still at the campsite.
The man's disappearance was accompanied by a report that a group of people had been swimming in a pond below a dam at the wildlife area, also cliff jumping. Information about whether or not the individual was involved in this activity was not released.
A search for the man started on Tuesday, utilizing a drone and a boat with sonar. On Tuesday, around 30 people were involved in the search, with that number more than tripling by Wednesday.
NEWS UPDATE: Search continues at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area by @COParksWildlife's Marine Evidence Recovery Team using underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and video. They are conducting painstaking grid search of the 30-foot-deep Black Hole pond below dam. pic.twitter.com/IMIYf3M6Vv— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 1, 2021
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team searched until 2 AM on Tuesday before stopping their search, set to continue efforts throughout Wednesday.
Two Buttes Reservoir Wildlife Area spans 8,533 acres and is a popular spot for camping, hunting, fishing, and other forms of outdoor recreation.
Additional information may be added to this story as it is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.