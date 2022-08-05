Near record-breaking temperatures are expected in Colorado on Friday with highs approaching 100 degrees across the urban corridor and the plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
In Denver, a 145-year-old heat record could be broken today if temps exceed 99 degrees according to the NWS. Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley could also break their own daily heat records.
Near record to record heat is forecast today, with highs in the upper 90s across the urban corridor. Denver may tie or break a 145 year old record if it reaches 99 degrees this afternoon! #cowx pic.twitter.com/IPT4pzChS3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 5, 2022
Temps this high are capable of causing heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
Relief from scorching temperatures is on the way this weekend, with monsoon rain expected to return to the state as early as Friday evening.
"Monsoonal moisture, and thunderstorm coverage, is expected to increase across the region over the next several days. Heaviest rainfall will occur Saturday through Monday, though Sunday has the greatest potential for widespread flash flooding," NWS said in a tweet on Friday.
To find the most up-to-date information about flood risk, visit both the Colorado Flood Threat website and the National Weather Service website.
(2) comments
I should have put in its 80 inside home too! Friday August 5 202! Jess
It's 104 on our porch right now and it's 4:13 p. m .here just off Phantom Canyon Road! Jess
