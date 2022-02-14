In the early morning hours of February 14, 2000, two teenagers were found dead in a Littleton, Colorado Subway restaurant. The case remains unsolved more than 20 years later, with the reward for information now at $100,000 for any tip that leads to an arrest.
At the time of the double-murder, Nicholas Kunselman, 15, was an employee of the Subway, and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Stephanie Hart Grizzell, had stopped by the sandwich shop while he finished his nighttime shift. Later that night, another employee noticed the restaurants lights were on past closing time. Upon investigation, the two teenagers were found deceased behind the shop's counter.
It is believed that an unknown intruder shot the two, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office working the case since.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers are now offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of an individual that was involved in the killings. Anyone with information should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
