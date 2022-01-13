More than $100,000 has been raised for the Humane Society of Boulder Valley's effort to provide for local pet owners impacted by the recent and extremely destructive Marshall Fire in Colorado.
Powered by a segment from 9NEWS Denver called 'Word of Thanks' (part of Kyle Clark's show), the donation push has already gotten donations from 2,745 supporters, totaling $118,446 of a $100,000 goal, as of 1:30 PM on January 13.
"Let's cover the pet adoption fees when those families are ready again and fund pet boarding costs for displaced families. You've donated $70k in 30 minutes," wrote Clark on Twitter. His posting of the link has been retweeted more than 200 times.
According to Boulder County Humane Society, a donation of $5 can provide pet food and supplies to an impacted community member, a donation of $25 can help reunite owners with their animals through support of the organization's 'lost and found' services, a donation of $50 can help provide comprehensive medical care and shelter for an animal in need, and a donation of $100 can help cover the adoption fee for those who may have lost a pet in the fire.
"When they're ready, we'll be here for them," says the humane society in regard to helping families that lost pets in the blaze find new animals to invite into their home.
According to the Humane Society of Boulder Valley, they've already helped to reunite 50 animals with their families.
Those interested in donating to this cause may do so here.
The Marshall Fire sparked in dangerous conditions at the end of December, causing widespread damage in the towns of Louisville and Superior. More than 1,000 homes were destroyed as residents scrambled to escape.
