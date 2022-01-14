Vail Police are currently investigating an incident that left a 10-year-old dead following a collision in a local parking structure.
At 6:21 PM on Thursday, January 13, Vail officers responded to the report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the street-level floor of the Lionshead parking structure. The child had been struck by a vehicle and was severely injured. Emergency lifesaving actions were taken immediately before the child was transported to Vail Health. Efforts to save the child's life were ultimately unsuccessful, with the child being declared deceased at the hospital.
The initial investigation did not indicate any sort of careless driving on behalf of the other party involved. The party that struck the child remained on scene and was cooperative.
The parking structure is located in close proximity to the ski area, as can be seen on the map below:
The investigation into the situation continues. Details about what exactly led to the child being struck have not been released.
