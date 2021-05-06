Lining up plans in Colorado for this Mother's Day weekend? Whether you're a local or in town visiting family, there's plenty to do in Colorado to celebrate the holiday. Here are ten fun things to do around the state this Mother's Day weekend.
1. Denver Botanic Gardens
Celebrate Mother's Day by taking a stroll through the glorious tulip gardens of the Denver Botanic Gardens. Mother's Day hours are 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Those interested in visiting must purchase tickets in advance. Get more details here.
2. The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse
Head to the Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse for a celebratory Mother's Day brunch. The authentic Persian teahouse was built by hand in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in 1987, and then gifted to the city of Boulder where it remains today situated against the foothills. More details at www.boulderteahouse.com.
3. The Welsh Rabbit
Make your own charcuterie board this Mother's Day at the Welsh Rabbit in Fort Collins. Explore more than 50 cheeses from rich, creamy bries to hard-aged cheddars at the Welsh Rabbit in Fort Collins. Add-ons include crackers, meats, peppers, chocolates, fruit preserves, olives, mustards, and spreads. Grab your favorite bottle of wine and enjoy spending time with mom.
4. Jurassic Empire
Experience the "largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event" at the National Western Complex (May 7-9, May 12-19, May 25-31) in Denver. The roaring drive-thru display features more than 60 dinosaurs including a T.Rex and Spinosaurus. For more details and ticketing, please visit www.JurassicEmpire.com.
5. Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
Venture off to Cañon City for a Mother's Day adventure at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. From America’s highest suspension bridge to soaring 1,200 feet above the Arkansas River on the Royal Rush Skycoaster, you'll be sure to have a blast here! The park is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more info, visit royalgorgebridge.com.
6. The Royal Gorge Route Railroad
Treat mom to a special Mother's Day lunch or dinner aboard The Royal Gorge Route Railroad in Cañon City on both Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. Tickets include the round-trip train ride, a delicious three-course gourmet lunch, and a special treat for mom. Get more details here.
7. Boulder Farmers Market
Swing by the Boulder Farmers Market for seasonal produce, fresh greens and herbs, farm fresh eggs, a wide variety of cheeses, savory meats, spring flowers, local made wines and gourmet food products. The market is open on Saturdays from April 2 through November 19 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Wednesdays May 4 through October 5 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Reservations are available here. Walk-ups are also welcome!
8. Art Walk in Rhino
Experience the trendy side of Denver in the River North Art District, nicknamed “RiNo,” with a self-guided art walk downtown. Local creations include contemporary art and colorful murals. Afterward, swing by the Denver Central Market for an iced coffee and cinnamon rolls.
9. Take a hike
Give mom the gift of adventure this Mother's Day Weekend. Celebrate in the great outdoors with a scenic trek through beautiful destinations such as Garden of the Gods, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
10. Hit the slopes
Ski season isn't over quite yet! There are several ski resorts with lifts expected to spin until Memorial Day, including Breckenridge and Arapahoe Basin.
Editor's Note: All events are subject to change. COVID-19 restrictions may be in place. Please check with each local vendor prior to planning your Mother's Day weekend.
