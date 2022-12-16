The Boulder County Sheriff's Office has released another update on their investigation into the Marshall Fire, which killed two people and destroyed 1,084 buildings, causing widespread damage and creating an apocalyptic scene after rapid spread on a windy day. Resulting in more than $500 million in damages and destroying huge portions of towns Superior and Louisville, the cause of the fire remains unknown nearly a year later.
After studying more than 200 body camera recordings, along with witness-submitted reports and photographs from the day, investigators have yet to release a definite cause of the blaze.
Here are the 10 standard wildfire causes being reviewed, several of which were quickly eliminated as possibilities:
1. Lightning (this possibility was eliminated)
2. Equipment use such as mechanical failure of a vehicle or equipment usage without a spark arrestor
3. Smoking or cigarettes thrown from a vehicle
4. Campfires in the area
5. Debris burning
6. The use of fireworks
7. Children playing with matches
8. Potential underground coal mine fires
9. Electrical supply infrastructure
10. Other sources such as welding, grinding, and target shooting
It's unlikely a final report on the fire will be released until 2023.
