The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Elk and Parkhead Mountains and Flattops ahead of an early week storm that could bring more than 10 inches of snow.
The advisory will be in place from 5 PM on Sunday until 11 PM on Monday night. According to the service, these areas can expect 45 MPH wind gusts and 5 to 10 inches of snow (with locally higher amounts possible).
"Plan on icy to snow packed road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops," the service said.
Commuters should make sure their vehicle is packed with a wide range of safety essentials to use for survival in the event of car problems or stranding.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
