Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way.
Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions. According to him, a blend of models shows sub-zero temperatures in Denver next Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of -10° temperatures should an arctic airmass hit the state full-blast.
Ways to go, but model blend showing sub-zero lows in Denver next Thursday/Friday, highs in the teens.— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) December 14, 2022
If we get the full brunt of the Arctic push next week, we'll probably drop below -10° in Denver.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/N9N1szOvr1
This prediction aligns with that of the National Weather Service, which calls for a high likelihood of below-normal temperatures throughout next week, including the 22nd and 23rd. The National Weather Service has yet to specify how cold that might be.
The Weather Channel calls for chilly days next week on their 10-day outlook, but not sub-zero temperatures. On next Thursday, their low in Denver is 14 and on Friday, it's 22.
Still days away, the forecast for Thursday and Friday next week has yet to solidify. That being said, it's worth noting that at least one reputable meteorologist thinks there's a chance for extreme cold in the Mile High City.
We'll have to wait and see.
