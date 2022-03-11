Teams from Mountain Rescue Aspen (MRA) and Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol were activated on Thursday after two out-of-bounds skiers and a trapped snowboarder got stuck on the slopes at the Aspen Highlands Ski Area, according to a release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Ski patrol was first alerted of the two skiers that were out of bounds at around 11:40 AM. While assisting the skiers to safety, crews were made aware of a "cliffed out" snowboarder near an area called 'the Staircase' at around 12 PM, the release said.
Rescuers gave the snowboarder snowshoes in an attempt to help them ascend back up the slope more easily. Unfortunately, this effort failed and further assistance was requested.
"MRA coordinated the assistance of the Colorado National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site (HAATS) unit to assist with the rescue. HAATS with MRA rescuers made multiple attempts at hoisting the subject but were unsuccessful due to weather and limited visibility. HAATS dropped a survivor pack and aborted the helicopter attempt," the release said.
Rescuers then attempted an over-the-snow rescue and were able to uphaul the snowboarder 1,500 feet back to the ski area.
According to the report, the rescue took over 10 hours and was completed in the darkness after 10 PM.
"Never leave a ski area boundary without a partner, beacon, probe, shovel, and knowledge of where you are going. Ski area boundaries are clearly marked for skier safety to prevent incidents such as these two today which jeopardize the safety of others," the release said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.