Packing for adventure trip concept (Photo) Credit Cleardesign1 (iStock)

BONUS

Discover more local shops around Colorado such as thrift stores to find inexpensive gear. Here are 10 thrift stores to find outdoor recreation gear in Colorado.

Photo Credit: Cleardesign1 (iStock).

Colorado is known for its ample outdoor recreation, making it no surprise that small businesses calling Colorado home have turned out some awesome outdoorsy products over the years. 

Here's a look at what a few Colorado-based outdoor recreation gear companies have going on in 2022.

1. BOCO Gear — Boulder, Colorado

BOCO Gear is a one-stop-shop kind of business that offers a variety of products from backpacks to cold weather gear, often Colorado-themed. They are locally known for their selection of headwear, including cycling caps, running hats, visors, beanies, and more.

Brunton — Louisville, Colorado

Brunton is company that specializes in compasses. They sell both digital and classic-style compasses designed to help explorers navigate during their next big adventure. Brunton also sells a line of durable monoculars. 

Headsweats — Boulder

Headsweats is known for their huge selection of performance headwear. Their array of products includes face masks, crusher hats, beanies, velocity visors, and more.  

Outdoor Element — Denver

Outdoor Element sells several useful multi-tools designed to help explorers in a pinch. Their list of products includes multi-use carabiners, knives, fire starters, and a line of 'camp kitchen' tools. 

Point 6 — Steamboat Springs

Point 6 designs head-to-toe gear for runners, hikers, cyclists, hunters, and for various snow activities. They also have a line of tactical gear designed for people in the military and first responders. 

Scott Fly Rod — Montrose

Scott Fly Rod specializes in handcrafted fly rods. They sell a variety of styles of fishing poles, including fast-action fresh water poles, saltwater poles, two-handed poles, and custom-made options. 

Slumberjack — Boulder

Slumberjack creates their product with their motto in mind –  "Camp in Comfort."  The company focuses on nighttime outdoors equipment, like sleeping bags, sleeping pads, tents, and rainwear. 

SmartWool — Steamboat Springs

SmartWool makes wooly socks and underwear to keep users warm while on outdoor adventures. They sell specialty socks with runners, hikers, cyclists, hunters, and skiers in mind. 

Scarpa— Boulder, Colorado 

Scarpa sells specialty footwear designed for winter-time activities. The shoes and boots include options for winter hikers, climbers, skiers, and runners. 

Trango — Leadville

Trango is a climbing brand that sells gear addressing the needs of multiple climbing disciplines. Their products cater to sport, gym, trad, boulder, and alpine climbers. 

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.