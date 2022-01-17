Colorado is known for its ample outdoor recreation, making it no surprise that small businesses calling Colorado home have turned out some awesome outdoorsy products over the years.
Here's a look at what a few Colorado-based outdoor recreation gear companies have going on in 2022.
1. BOCO Gear — Boulder, Colorado
BOCO Gear is a one-stop-shop kind of business that offers a variety of products from backpacks to cold weather gear, often Colorado-themed. They are locally known for their selection of headwear, including cycling caps, running hats, visors, beanies, and more.
Brunton — Louisville, Colorado
Brunton is company that specializes in compasses. They sell both digital and classic-style compasses designed to help explorers navigate during their next big adventure. Brunton also sells a line of durable monoculars.
Headsweats — Boulder
Headsweats is known for their huge selection of performance headwear. Their array of products includes face masks, crusher hats, beanies, velocity visors, and more.
Outdoor Element — Denver
Outdoor Element sells several useful multi-tools designed to help explorers in a pinch. Their list of products includes multi-use carabiners, knives, fire starters, and a line of 'camp kitchen' tools.
Point 6 — Steamboat Springs
Point 6 designs head-to-toe gear for runners, hikers, cyclists, hunters, and for various snow activities. They also have a line of tactical gear designed for people in the military and first responders.
Scott Fly Rod — Montrose
Scott Fly Rod specializes in handcrafted fly rods. They sell a variety of styles of fishing poles, including fast-action fresh water poles, saltwater poles, two-handed poles, and custom-made options.
Slumberjack — Boulder
Slumberjack creates their product with their motto in mind – "Camp in Comfort." The company focuses on nighttime outdoors equipment, like sleeping bags, sleeping pads, tents, and rainwear.
SmartWool — Steamboat Springs
SmartWool makes wooly socks and underwear to keep users warm while on outdoor adventures. They sell specialty socks with runners, hikers, cyclists, hunters, and skiers in mind.
Scarpa— Boulder, Colorado
Scarpa sells specialty footwear designed for winter-time activities. The shoes and boots include options for winter hikers, climbers, skiers, and runners.
Trango — Leadville
Trango is a climbing brand that sells gear addressing the needs of multiple climbing disciplines. Their products cater to sport, gym, trad, boulder, and alpine climbers.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.