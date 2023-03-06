Ten people that were heli-skiing near Panorama Mountain Resort in Canada were caught in an avalanche on Wednesday with three of those people dying, according to a news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).
On March 1, crews from RCMP were notified of the slide at about 12:00 PM. Search and rescue crews were deployed to the area, but were asked to stand down before they arrived as all ten heli-skiers were accounted for.
"In total, there were ten people caught up in the avalanche. Three of the skiers are deceased, four were injured, some of which are in serious condition, but believed to survive. One of the seriously injured was the guide," according to the release.
The injured were taken by helicopter to Invermere Hospital for treatment. The identities of the deceased have not yet been made available, but they have been described by RCMP as "foreign nationals".
Heli-skiing is a type of backcountry skiing, where skiers are brought to remote slopes by helicopter. Not only does this allow access to otherwise inaccessible terrain, it also provides a chance at tackling slopes with untouched, fresh powder.
The guide company involved, RK Heliski, made an official statement regarding the accident on Thursday.
"The guests and the guides that ski with us each season are part of our family. We are heartbroken about the accident that happened yesterday near Invermere, B.C.. [...] We have served 160,000 clients with over 800,000 guided runs since 1970, and our top priority has been the safety of out guests and guides. We remain committed to best-in-class safety processes and protocols," it reads.
