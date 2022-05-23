The National Weather Service (NWS) issued two 'winter weather advisories' for a large portion of Colorado's southern mountains and Pikes Peak, on Monday.
The first advisory is in effect for the Wet mountains and Pikes Peak from noon on Monday until 6 PM on Tuesday.
Five to ten inches of snow are excepted to fall in these areas, according to NWS.
An additional advisory was issued for the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Up to eight inches of snow is expected to fall in this area by 6 PM on Tuesday, when the advisory ends.
Impacted areas may experience hazardous driving conditions.
"Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling," NWS said.
Monday is expected to be a wet day around the state, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected at lower elevations.
For updates, check out the National Weather Service website.
