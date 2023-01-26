"Poachers beware!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a post updating the public about the destruction of $10,000 worth of weapons used for the illegal killing of Colorado's wildlife.
According to CPW, last week, wildlife technician Bret Mathers destroyed $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows, and arrows with a chop saw. Images included with the post show the weapons sliced in half.
"Poaching is not hunting. Poaching is unethical and illegal. It can get you a criminal conviction, a fine and banned from hunting," read the post.
Video footage showed Mathers pulling the saw down onto the weapons, sending sparks flying as each weapon was rendered useless.
The illegal act of poaching has long been criticized for robbing legitimate hunters of opportunity in Colorado.
Anyone aware of a poaching instance is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-26-6648. Reports can be made anonymously and rewards are available.
(2) comments
I guess that says CPW is overfunded, if they can just throw away $10K. Wow.
Seems like they could've sold them and put the proceeds back into CPW.
