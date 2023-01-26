A gun is destroyed by a chop saw. Image: Screenshot from Colorado Parks and Wildlife video.

A gun is destroyed by a chop saw. Image: Screenshot from Colorado Parks and Wildlife video.

"Poachers beware!" wrote Colorado Parks and Wildlife on a post updating the public about the destruction of $10,000 worth of weapons used for the illegal killing of Colorado's wildlife.

According to CPW, last week, wildlife technician Bret Mathers destroyed $10,000 worth of shotguns, rifles, handguns, bows, and arrows with a chop saw. Images included with the post show the weapons sliced in half.

A pile of weapons that have been destroyed following their use in poaching. Image: CPW SE Region.

A pile of weapons that have been destroyed following their use in poaching. Image: CPW SE Region.

"Poaching is not hunting. Poaching is unethical and illegal. It can get you a criminal conviction, a fine and banned from hunting," read the post.

Video footage showed Mathers pulling the saw down onto the weapons, sending sparks flying as each weapon was rendered useless.

The illegal act of poaching has long been criticized for robbing legitimate hunters of opportunity in Colorado.

Anyone aware of a poaching instance is asked to call Operation Game Thief at 1-877-26-6648. Reports can be made anonymously and rewards are available.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(2) comments

Skyrunner
Skyrunner

I guess that says CPW is overfunded, if they can just throw away $10K. Wow.

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Seems like they could've sold them and put the proceeds back into CPW.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.