If you've been following OutThere Colorado content for long, you know that we're big fans of Garmin inReach GPS communication devices. Bringing a tool equipped with the inReach features along for any adventure helps you maintain a line of communication with the rest of the world – potentially lifesaving if something goes wrong in the backcountry.
While no one really expects to encounter an emergency situation, things don't always go as planned. According to a press release from Garmin, there have been at least 10,000 times when an inReach device has been used to call for help since 2011 – in more than 150 countries and on all seven continents. Along with that, there have surely been many situations where directional, mapping, and messaging features have helped adventurers navigate sticky situations.
Data from the company reveals that roughly 50 percent of all global SOS incidents are related to medical emergencies or injuries, with the five activities that result in the most incidents being hiking/backpacking (39 percent), driving (12 percent), motorcycling, climbing/mountaineering, and boating.
It's also worth noting that Good Samaritans are also responsible for triggering 20 percent of calls – helping those in need with their own device.
Personally, I've got the Garmin inReach Explorer+, which I'll bring with me and use for tracking purposes on nearly any backcountry adventure. While I've never had to hit the SOS button, it gives me a great peace of mind knowing that it's there. The two-way messaging feature of the device also allows me to check-in with friends and family when I'm far from cell reception.
Congrats to Garmin for hitting the 10,000 SOS incident milestone – their inReach products have undoubtedly saved lives.
If you're spending much time in the backcountry, I highly recommend looking into grabbing an inReach or another GPS communication device. Find out more about inReach devices here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
https://canoe.com/news/national/grizzly-destroys-canoe-terrorizes-paddlers-during-northwest-territories-trip
YELLOWKNIFE — A pair of American tourists were pinned between rushing rapids and an aggressive grizzly bear when wildlife officers arrived to rescue them. . . The bear ripped their canoe to shreds, leaving the travellers with no mode of transportation. The bruin also destroyed their tent and took their food.
“By the time we arrived they were out of their bear spray and it was just perfect timing,” he said from Yellowknife on Wednesday.
The RCMP got the report through the International Emergency Response Co-ordination Center. It is run by Texas-based company GEOS to help co-ordinate search and rescue operations around the world for people using satellite emergency devices. Mandeville said the couple sent a distress signal using an inReach device.
“The travellers were well prepared and had planned to bring a communication device with them on their trip, which definitely helped them with their misadventure,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Yannick Hamel said in a statement
“We can’t stress enough the importance to be prepared when venturing in the wilderness as anything can happen.”
If I did a lot of backcountry hiking I'd invest $450 for one, but I believe you also have to pay a subscription to use their communications services and can only navigate where you are for yourself without it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.