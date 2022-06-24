A 20-month-old child died on Wednesday after falling into the fast-moving waters of a canal in El Jebel, Colorado, according to a news release from the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from sheriff's office, Basalt Police Department, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Carbondale Fire, and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 5 PM to conduct a search.
Around an hour later, the child was located.
"First responders pulled the child from the water and began performing life-saving CPR and transported the child to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead," the release said.
An investigation is currently underway into this tragic death.
"The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office wants to urgently remind the community that adults need to watch children closely at all times and especially when playing in and near any type of moving water. Spring and summer bring warmer temperatures, snow melt, runoff, and high water to our mountain streams, creeks, and rivers," the release said.
