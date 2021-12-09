A major snowstorm capable of dropping multiple feet of snow in some parts of Colorado is underway, with snowfall expected to intensify by the time Thursday night rolls around, continuing into Friday.
In his daily snow report, OpenSnow.com's Joel Gratz predicts that incoming bands of snow will be capable of dropping one to two inches per hour in parts of the state, with the central mountains around Aspen and peaks in the San Juans likely to get hit the hardest.
Mapping from the National Weather Service predicts that snow in the range of 30 to 36 inches might fall in peaks found southwest of Aspen. Additional snowfall predictions can be seen on the map below:
A less likely, but possible, high-end forecast scenario shows that even more snow may fall in Colorado's mountains, doubling accumulation totals in some lower elevation areas.
Either way, significant snow is expected over a large portion of Colorado. Travel impacts are likely and dangerous conditions will exist.
A number of 'winter storm warnings' and other advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service, warning of extremely strong winds that will coincide with the heavy snowfall, limiting visibility in a big way. Avalanche risk is also expected to skyrocket in Colorado's backcountry after already having increased in recent days.
The next chance for snow in Colorado will come next week, around December 14 and 15.
Slick conditions are already present in some places around the state thanks to snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Conditions will get worse this evening and into the night.
As winter weather continues to ramp up in Colorado, it's crucial to be aware of a few key forecasting websites. Visit the National Weather Service online to see official alerts, visit OpenSnow.com for resort-specific reports, and visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website for avalanche risk forecasts.
