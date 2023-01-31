One person sustained minor injuries in a RV fire in Lakewood on Monday night, with the fire reportedly sparked by a space heater, according to officials from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).
Crews were dispatched to the scene of a mobile home park at 14th Avenue and Allison Street at about 8 PM. Two people were inside of the vehicle when the fire started and were both able to evacuate, one with minor injuries. A chihuahua that was also inside of the RV did not escape, officials reported.
According to WMFR, the RV was also a total loss. Crews were, however, able to protect several other trailers that were in close proximity.
