Three men were caught in an avalanche near Marble, Colorado on Friday evening, and one is still not accounted for, according to officials from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).
Emergency services were first alerted about the avalanche at around 5:52 PM by a Garmin In-Reach device. According to officials, three adult men were caught in the slide, which broke southwest of Marble near of Chair Mountain.
"Two males have been extricated and transported for medical treatment. One of the males was transported by helicopter and the other by ambulance after self-extricating himself from the backcountry," CAIC said in a Facebook post.
The third was still missing as of 10:12 AM on Saturday. Crews from the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office and several search and rescue organizations are collaborating to find the missing man.
It has not been made clear how the men were traveling through the backcountry, when the avalanche released.
No further information had been made available at this time.
Since Spencer didn't write this article, thought I'd mention that it was great that the people caught in the avalanche had a Garmin In-Reach. :)
