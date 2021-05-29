Snow, lighting, hail, and more severe storm conditions are expected through Memorial Day from Saturday to Monday, in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service.
In portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado, severe thunderstorms will be possible across the southeast plains Saturday afternoon and early evening. The best chance of severe storms are forecast east of a line from Colorado Springs to Kim. Hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging winds of 70 mph, and an isolated tornado are be possible, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms could produce very heavy rain, leading to the potential for flash flooding across the far southeast plains late Saturday into early Sunday morning, meteorologists said.
Across south central and southeast Colorado, Sunday and Monday are forecast strong to severe storms to return. The southeast mountains and the Wet Mountain Valley and upper Arkansas River Valley could see hail up to 1 inch in diameter and winds of 60 mph. Lightning and locally heavy rainfall are possible during these storms, the weather service said.
Heavy, wet snow can be expected across mountain peaks above 11,000 feet through Monday, Memorial Day. Local accumulations of up to 1 foot will be possible, particularly for Pikes Peak and the Sangre De Cristo mountains.
In eastern Utah and western Colorado, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected. These areas include Elkhead Park, Flat Top mountains, Gore mountains, and eastern Uinta mountains late Saturday.
Saturday evening should keep cooler temperatures as a cold front passes, moving through the urban corridor and plains in northern Colorado.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over higher terrain in this part of the state, bringing the risk for severe thunderstorms; particularly across Elbert and Lincoln counties. Large hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter will be the main threat, the weather service said, as well as the possibility for an isolated tornado.
Severe storms possible by mid afternoon with the highest threat southeast of Denver. Hail up to 1.5 inches, wind gusts to 60 mph, heavy rain possible with some of the storms. Flood threat for the new burn areas if a heavier storm would develop there. #cowx https://t.co/VDQXCxBFQX— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 29, 2021
Snow is forecast for areas of 10,000 feet late Sunday, bringing several inches of accumulation, meteorologists say.
