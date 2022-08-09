One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into an open field near Centennial Airport, according to officials from South Metro Fire District (SMFR).
Crews from the SMFR and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the 14200 block of Greasslands Drive.
According to officials, the crash did not start a fire, but a small fuel spill did occur. The victim was the plane's pilot, and was the only person on board.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway by National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The pilot's identity will be determined by the coroners office after his next of kin have been notified.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.