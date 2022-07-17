A small plane crashed near the 10,000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive in the Town of Ward on Sunday morning, sparking a new wildfire, according to officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred at around 10 AM this morning. An evacuation warning was issued for the towns of Gold Hill and Ward, and has since been lifted.
"Crews are still working hotspots in the area, but the threat has been mediated. Expect an increased police and fire presence for a while longer," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
According to a report by the Denver Gazette, one person has died in this incident. It is unclear if the individual was on the plane.
(0) comments
