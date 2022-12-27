One person has died and another person was critically injured in a UTV crash that took place on Christmas Day in Colorado Springs, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Officers were deployed to a trail near Barnes Road for an urgent call for assistance at about 12:11 PM.
"When officers arrived on scene, they were able to determine that a utility task vehicle had been driving on a nearby trail, the utility task vehicle went off the trail and landed approximately 20 feet down on to the creek bed," officials said.
The two occupants of the UTV were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No further information has been made available about the condition of the other rider.
The crash is currently under investigation.
