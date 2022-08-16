One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,093 square feet, and no air-conditioning – with a massive price tag.
The humble description of the cabin located on 11500 Snowmass Creek Road in Snowmass, Colorado may not catch your attention, but its $50,000,000 dollar price tag certainly will.
The home, along with its 650 acres of land, has recently hit the market. Plus, direct access to the 180,000-plus acre Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area is sure to make the property more appealing, as will two streams with waterfalls and senior water rights.
"Encompassing a picturesque mountain valley nestled at the base of towering peaks, Snowmass Falls Ranch offers the ultimate combination of natural beauty, seclusion, and access to world-class amenities," the property description reads.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
The land is located just a few miles from the Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort, and comes with views of the Maroon Bells, access to several trails, and a few smaller structures.
Take an in-depth look at the property in the video below, uploaded by real-estate brokerage Hall and Hall.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Guess I'll look for change under my coach cushions and see what I can come up with.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.