The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office.
The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike.
As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.