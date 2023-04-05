The 403 fire, which burned approximately 1518 acres in southern Park County, was human-caused, according to a Tuesday news release from the Park County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release, it was stated that investigators believe the fire was started behind a home. According to a report by Fox 21, it sparked when the resident of the home dumped ashes in their backyard.
“We are seeking criminal charges and will to the fullest extent of the law. This fire was preventable. While it may seem early in the fire season, we remind everyone to use caution when dealing with any open flames, ashes, or heat sources,” said Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw.
According to the most recent update, the 403 fire was 60 percent contained as of 8 AM on Wednesday.
