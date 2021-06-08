Hats off to the amazing volunteers that collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash along Interstate 70 in Colorado this weekend! Thank you for keeping Colorado beautiful!

Georgetown's K-9 Mayor, Parker the Snow Dog, teamed up with "I-70 Things" and the Colorado Department of Transportation to host an I-70 Highway Cleanup. Together, the group collected 1,000 pounds of trash in just two hours.

The trash was removed from a section of I-70 that runs through the historic mountain town of Georgetown. 

"Georgetown residents, local Rotary Club members, and volunteers from all over the state came out to help the furry mayor clean up," the press release reads.

With more I-70 cleanup events planned for summer, Mayor Parker is urging travelers to dispose of trash properly and to help keep Colorado beautiful. 

