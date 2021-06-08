Hats off to the amazing volunteers that collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash along Interstate 70 in Colorado this weekend! Thank you for keeping Colorado beautiful!
Georgetown's K-9 Mayor, Parker the Snow Dog, teamed up with "I-70 Things" and the Colorado Department of Transportation to host an I-70 Highway Cleanup. Together, the group collected 1,000 pounds of trash in just two hours.
Nothing to see here. Just a furry mayor hauling a car bumper and bags of trash on I70. Move along. 🐶🗑 @ColoradoDOT @VintageColorado pic.twitter.com/nGeviM14aZ— Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) June 7, 2021
The trash was removed from a section of I-70 that runs through the historic mountain town of Georgetown.
Parker the Trash Dog. It was a successful I-70 Things Highway Cleanup. Big thanks to the volunteers and everyone who made this happen. @ColoradoDOT @VintageColorado pic.twitter.com/YblkEck7eU— Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) June 6, 2021
"Georgetown residents, local Rotary Club members, and volunteers from all over the state came out to help the furry mayor clean up," the press release reads.
With more I-70 cleanup events planned for summer, Mayor Parker is urging travelers to dispose of trash properly and to help keep Colorado beautiful.
