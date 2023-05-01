Popular outdoor recreation podcast The Sharp End, which covers near-misses and other dangerous accidents in the outdoor space, is headed to Colorado in its latest episode, featuring an interview with a ski mountaineer that survived a wild fall on the state's notorious Maroon Bells.
In May of 2022, Matt Randall was solo ski mountaineering on South Maroon Bell when he fell approximately 1,000 feet down the mountain. He walked away from the accident with no injuries and a single broken ski.
In episode 88 of The Sharp End podcast, he recounts that terrifying day.
Find the episode on Apple Podcasts here or listen on Spotify. More info about The Sharp End podcast can be found here.
