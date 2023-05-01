Maroon Bells in Winter Scenic Landscape Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

 Adventure_Photo

Popular outdoor recreation podcast The Sharp End, which covers near-misses and other dangerous accidents in the outdoor space, is headed to Colorado in its latest episode, featuring an interview with a ski mountaineer that survived a wild fall on the state's notorious Maroon Bells.

In May of 2022, Matt Randall was solo ski mountaineering on South Maroon Bell when he fell approximately 1,000 feet down the mountain. He walked away from the accident with no injuries and a single broken ski.

In episode 88 of The Sharp End podcast, he recounts that terrifying day.

Find the episode on Apple Podcasts here or listen on Spotify. More info about The Sharp End podcast can be found here.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.