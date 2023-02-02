An eagle migration combined with frigid weather has greatly increased the likelihood that Coloradans will be able to spot bald eagles over the next couple weeks – if they know where to look.
Each year, from November to March, more than 1,000 bald eagles migrate to the state, joining Colorado's roughly 200 nesting pairs. Not only does this mean that there are many more eagles to see during the winter months, weather-related factors can also make them easier to spot.
As winter hits and mountain lakes freeze, eagles are pushed to lower elevation areas in search of fish that aren't trapped beneath an icy surface. The lower elevation lakes they tend to seek out are often in places that are developed by humans, thus more accessible for hopeful bird spotters.
This change of location isn't the only factor that makes spotting eagles during early February easier.
The colder temperatures also mean less overall activity for the eagles, making eagles often easily spottable on predictable roosts during particularly frigid days. Given how eagles tend to congregate in branches of shoreside trees overnight, spotting them in these areas during the coldest hours of dusk or dawn is a good strategy.
Looking for a place to find Colorado's bald eagles? Lake Pueblo, John Martin Reservoir, Eleven Mile Reservoir, and Barr Lake are several popular spots, but it's likely you'll still need to chat with a local expert to know exactly where to look.
Find a full list of places eagles are known to frequent here.
