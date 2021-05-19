This photo provided by Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office shows Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as the result of an ongoing investigation that has so far involved over 135 searches across Colorado and the interviews of over 400 people in multiple states, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)