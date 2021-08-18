A recent report from CNBC broke down how much someone needs to earn in each state "to get by," which is defined as the amount needed to cover basic needs, including housing, food, health insurance, and personal expenses, as calculated by the MIT Living Wage Calculator.
Colorado ranked 9th (among states, plus DC), with an estimated income of $34,009 "to get by" in the Centennial State. This includes an estimated $11,583 in housing costs – $965.25 per month – and an estimated $3,792 in food costs – $316 per month.
The most expensive place to live was DC, with a living wage minimum of $41,850. The cheapest place "to get by" was South Dakota, where a living wage is $26,225.
Do you think these numbers accurately represent life in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
