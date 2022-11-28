Are you looking to grab a gift for a trail runner in your life? Here are seven great options you'll want to consider.
1. Altra Trail Shoes
Another year has passed and I'm still running almost exclusively in Altra brand shoes. The wide toe box helps my feet flex without finding the end of the shoe during often undulating trail runs – something I've found crucial to maintaining my own foot health. Plus, the zero drop nature of these shoes seems to help provide a more natural feel while running. When it comes to the trail, the Lone Peaks are my top pick. I'm also a fan of the TIMP 4s for longer runs (I used these for the Pikes Peak Ascent race this year) and the Superiors when it comes to shorter runs where the trail isn't quite as intense. Browse options here.
2. Tailwind Nutrition Bundles
Tailwind Nutrition was one of the first running nutrition options I tried as a runner and it's a brand I keep coming back to. A brand coming out of Durango, a current favorite from this Colorado-based company are their single-serving stick packs. They offer them in bundles designed to let athletes try their wide range of options, but I really love them for the sake of connivence when packing light on the trail. Most often, I use one of the 'recovery mix' varieties when I'm in need of quick calories and protein once I'm back to the trailhead post-run or fourteener hike. All of the 'recovery' options can be found in this bundle.
3. Goodrs or Dynafit shades
When it comes to sunglasses, I've got two recommendations – one that's cheap and fairly replaceable and one that's a bit nicer with more features. Most runners are thankful to have both.
When my sunglasses don't need to perform in any special way aside from offering basic protection, I'll rock the Goodr OG style shades. They're $25 a pop and polarized, made with a no-slip plastic that keeps them on your face regardless of the terrain. If they get scratched or stepped on or broken in a fall, it's not the end of the world, it's more of an excuse to try another one of the many color combinations they offer.
My second recommendation for sunglasses is the Dynafit Ultra Pro model. Here's an example of why I love them – this past weekend I found myself running in these when there was a mix of sunshine and shade and snow and dirt. The adaptive lenses make them work for just about anything, especially when conditions are changing throughout the course of a run. They're more expensive, but if you frequent these conditions, they're worth it. Find out more here.
4. USWE running pack
Designed to be 'no-bounce', the USWE Pace 8L Trail Running Vest gets the job done. With two chest-mounted water bottles and plenty of space to carry the basics, this pack has become my go-to for longer runs. Plus, the elastic sides of the pack can expand naturally with the chest, which can help the pack keep its tight fit without forcing the runner to manually readjust. Learn more here.
5. The Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp
Tiny and lightweight, but powerful, the Spot 400-R headlamp by Black Diamond is great for an early morning or late-night run. Plus, it's rechargeable, so don't worry about having to keep batteries around. I'm not sure if this one is technically designed to be a running-first headlamp, but its low-profile helps it stay in place during quick steps. I've used it many times on the trail without issue. Learn more here.
6. JBL Reflect Contour 2.0 headphones
Call me old-fashioned, but I'm still a fan of having my headphones connected to each other by a wire when I trail run with some sort of over-ear loop. I've found that these tend to give me the least grief as I'm hopping through terrain while trying to mess with controlling volume, etc. For a number of reasons, I'm also a fan of cheap when it comes to headphones for trail running.
Checking all of the boxes I care about are the JBL Reflect Contour 2.0 headphones. They stay in my ears while I'm cruising through terrain and I don't have to worry about them getting lost or damaged. Are they the best sound quality? No. Will they last forever? Probably not. But they get the job done for the right price. Find more info here.
7. The Nathan Marathon Pak
When I don't need a full vest or pack, I'm a fanny pack guy as a trail runner. Finding the Nathan Marathon Pak was a game changer, with a great fit and plenty of room to hold my phone, small wallet, and keys. It makes it easy to hit the trailhead and go with minimal gear and weight. Find more info here.
