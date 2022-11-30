Sometimes, going light means compromising quality. With the items on this list items, that's not the case. The list below is comprised of items selected because they're packable, lightweight, and functional, sure to help you thrive in the outdoor recreation space.
1. Matador FreeFly16
Packing up small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it's really incredible how compact the Matador FreeFly16 Packable Backpack can get while not losing functionality. Holding 16 liters, there's plenty of room in this pack to make it perfect for a day hike. It's also got a good fit and durable feel. Plus, at a price point of $79.99, the pack won't break the bank. More info here.
2. The Dynafit Alpine Wind Jacket
I've recommended this jacket to OutThere Colorado readers before and I'm doing it again. If you need a lightweight, packable, wind-resistant option for running (or just general alpine hiking), the Dynafit Alpine Wind Jacket is a great fit. It's not extremely warm, but it's not designed to be – instead acting as a breathable layer that keeps the wind chill off the body while preventing overheating. This was my jacket pick for running the Pikes Peak Ascent this year and I have yet to find another option that would be a better fit. More info here.
3. Nocs Zoom Tube
Whether you're trying to spot a distant landmark, taking a cell phone photo and using this tool for extra clarity at a distance, or simply enjoying the view, the Nocs Zoom Tube is pretty nifty. It takes up less room in the bag than full binoculars and provides much of the same functionality. I've found it helpful for looking ahead at trail features. If you're looking to bring optics along for a hike, this is a great compact option to consider. More information here.
4. Tailwind Nutrition Bundles
While Tailwind Nutrition brands their bundles as an option for customers seeking to try many flavors before committing to one, I love their bundles because they offer single-serving portions that make mixing their product into water easy while on the go. Personally, I love their 'Recovery' products and the single-serving stick packs make these easy to mix right at the trailhead to get the recovery process started as fast as possible post-run. Check out their many bundle options here.
5. The Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp
This headlamp is compact, rechargeable, lightweight, easy to use, and very bright – what more could you want. The Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp has quickly become my go-to headlamp, whether I'm headed out on a trail run after dark or working on my motorcycle in the poorly-lit corner of my garage. If you're looking for a new headlamp that's compact, yet powerful enough for most circumstances, get this.
6. VSSL Gear's 'Build-Your-Own' Kit
Offering a compact way of carrying a collection of various tools – from coffee grinders to flasks to first aid kits, VSSL Gear's 'Build-Your-Own VSSL Kit' is customizable in a way that makes this product unique to each person, sure to be a fun and memorable gift.
To show you how customizable this product is, let me pretend I'm building a kit of my own.
The first step is selecting the size of the VSSL container that houses items – I'm picking 'large' so that I can pack as much as possible into the kit.
Next, I'm picking the color (going with 'Searcher Orange to rep the OutThere Colorado brand) and then I get to pick the top and bottom of the container from a mix of tools including a carabiner, a compass, and an LED.
After picking the top and bottom of the casing, I pick the interior tool kit tins. A few options are a fire striker kit, fishing tackle, a wire saw, and a first aid kit. Want to pack your own gear, filling the tube with empty containers is also an option, giving you even more control over what you're bringing along.
And just like that, I've got a durable outdoorsy tool kit totally customized to my own needs. Explore the options here.
What about gloves? Can you recommend a brand for walking that are light, thin, made for sub zero temperatures and with finger tips for watch and/or phone screens? Thanks.
