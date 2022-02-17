Don't let sore and tired muscles keep you from participating in the endurance sports you love. Created by Boulder-based ROLL RECOVERY, the R8 deep-tissue massage tool allows for an adjustable and customizable recovery experience without hassle.
This recovery tool is designed to help athletes recover more efficiently, capable of improving circulation and reducing inflammation with adjustable force. It's also capable of breaking up muscle adhesions for myofascial release.
While some post-workout massage tools require awkward movements or some sort of balancing act, the R8 is easy to use as it securely hugs a thigh or calf. It's also easy to adjust the intensity of the device with a small knob that turns to make its force greater or less.
The adjustable nature of this device is one feature that I've grown to love through my post-running use. Depending on how tight or tender my legs are, I'm able to get the right pressure quickly and change it as needed. I'm also a fan of how the device locks onto the leg opposed to how other tools that don't can make getting consistent force in a single spot more difficult to achieve.
Don't take my word for it though – this product also has a 4.9 of 5 star rating on Google Reviews.
According to ROLL RECOVERY founder Jeremy Nelson, "Our mission was to create exceptionally designed, functional tools, unlike anything on the market – and mobile enough to use anywhere."
The R8 recovery tool can be found on the ROLL RECOVERY website for $139 here.
