Colorado's outdoors are generally safe, but that doesn't mean that scary moments don't happen. One of those moments took place in July of 2016, when three men were held hostage by a lone gunman on a backcountry road found along the iconic Independence Pass, between Aspen and Twin Lakes.
Two outdoor recreators were on their way to boulder and camp in the area of Independence Pass when they encountered the stopped truck of Brolin McConnell blocking their path along Lincoln Creek Road. As the two approached the stopped vehicle, McConnell pulled out two pistols, demanding that the men leave their vehicle and that they remove their shirts to prove that they were unarmed. McConnell also threatened to kill the men.
Editor's Note: In the past, some of the hostages involved in this event have expressed interest in keeping their identity private. Because of this, the names of all hostages have been removed from this story.
McConnell, from Colorado Springs, was a real estate agent at the time. He would later attempt to plea not guilty by reason of insanity in the case, though state psychiatrists would ultimately determine that he was sane.
While McConnell was holding the first two men hostage, Hostage Three pulled up to the scene. Hostage Three, who had a cast on a foot while recovering from surgery, would later say that he believed the three on the road were in need of assistance.
As Hostage Three approached, he was soon held at gunpoint and taken hostage, as well. He later stated that McConnell viewed him as a threat, thinking he was someone that had come to kill him.
Hostage Three would later describe online that while the three initially pleaded with McConnell to let them go or attempted to make a bargain for their safety, they eventually realized that he didn't want money, but that he wanted to hurt or kill them.
McConnell made outlandish claims throughout the ordeal, such as claiming that he was 'Jason Bourne.' He also shot his weapons at birds, suspicious that they were drones. At one point, he asked the men to get "in an execution line." He also fired two bullets in the direction of Hostage Three, one at his feet and one that buzzed past his head.
Eventually, another vehicle pulled up to the nearby trailhead, distracting McConnell and giving the two uninjured hostages (Hostage One and Hostage Two) a chance to escape. Hostage Three, with the injured foot, was unable to get away, forced to keep enduring McConnell's extremely threatening and erratic behavior.
The situation continued as deputies from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. McConnell sought to make a negotiation and had his hostage help him do so, guns drawn.
McConnell got distracted again and Hostage Three was able to make his escape, opening a window for police to make a smooth arrest after McConnell dropped his weapons as they approached. After more than an hour, McConnell was in custody and all three hostages had escaped without physical wounds.
While police suspected McConnell was on a drug like methamphetamine, it was later determined that he had just a small amount of marijuana in his system, with a potentially-related vape pen found near his truck.
He was reportedly able to carry on normal conversation at times, suddenly snapping away to a different sort of reality.
McConnell would ultimately plead guilty to 'criminal attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping' and 'felony menacing,' getting a 12-year sentence in prison. Before the plea deal, McConnell was charged with 18 felony counts, with the kidnapping charge carrying up to 32 years.
Despite the lengthy sentence received in March of 2020, McConnell was released from prison in January of 2022. Aspen Times reports that he now lives in Texas.
Nearly six years after the terrifying ordeal, the three victims would be awarded $1.4 million in damages in March 2022, to be paid by McConnell.
This is obviously a type of situation that doesn't happen often in Colorado's outdoor space. That being said, it is a reminder to always be aware – though it's unlikely much could have been done to prevent this encounter. This is also a good example of why it's important to let people know where you're headed and when you'll be back. While this situation concluded prior to when any of the people involved would have been reported overdue, that step can be key in many other situations.
