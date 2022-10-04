Sometimes secrets taken to the grave still have a way of coming out.
Such was true in 1986, when a man discovered a 120-year-old murder confession hidden in the walls of his Fountain, Colorado home.
According to a report from the Los Angeles Times in 1987, the incriminating note was found written on the board of a windowsill, uncovered when the home owner decided to remodel.
The note is a personal confession from a man named John Spicer, who admits to brutally clubbing a man to death in 1893.
“To whoever may happen to find the confession, I, John W. Spicer of the City of Fountain, State of Colorado, being about to shuffle off this mortal act to make this my full confession in the hope that when I am gone it may be found and at last clear up the darkest mystery that ever embraced one in human murder," the note, per Colorado Public Radio, reads.
Spicer continues to admit that he killed the victim, John J Sebastian, for about $5,000 worth of money and jewelry. He reportedly carried out the murder at the foot of Cheyenne Mountain, located northwest of Fountain.
"I did kill and willfully murder with a club one John J. Sebastian for his money and jewelry to the value of $5,000.00 and did drag the mutilated body into a deep ravine some 500 yds distance from the point already mentioned in my confession and then (illegible) its lonely last (illegible) bring about to die, and (illegible) find the retribution that awaits here in the world to come are spending my last moments in prayer for the partial salvation of my soul," the confession reads.
In 1987, the board was given to a reporter for the Gazette Telegraph, who turned it over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. Investigators were able to confirm that the board was authentic. According to a report from the Gazette, officials found that Spicer eventually moved to Florida, dying in the 1940s.
Today, the confession is displayed at the Fountain Valley Historical Society Museum, as a brutal piece of the town's past.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.