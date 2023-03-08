On March 7, Yellowstone National Park took to Twitter to announce that local officials had spotted the first grizzly emerging from hibernation of 2023. It's likely Colorado's population of 17,000 to 20,000 black bears isn't far behind.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, black bears in the Centennial State tend to be active from mid-March through early November. Given that March is underway already, it's likely bear sightings are about to see a huge spike.
Local experts at Bear Smart Durango note that male bears tend to emerge first, with female bears and their cubs emerging in late-March. Male bears can lose up to 30 percent of their body weight during several months of hibernation, with lactating females losing up to 40 percent. In other words, these bears will be coming out of their dens with a ravenous appetite.
It's a common misconception that bears tend to enter the hibernation phase due to cold temperatures. That's not the case – it's due to lack of a reliable food. Roughly 90 percent of a black bear's diet in Colorado consists of grasses, berries, fruits, nuts, and plants, with many of these resources getting covered by snow or simply not growing during winter months.
After stacking on the pounds for hibernation by consuming around 20,000 calories a day throughout the fall – and remember, bears won't typically eat or drink during hibernation – these bears will be hungry. This makes it crucial to keep unhealthy and unsafe food sources away from bears, especially trash.
The start of March is a great time to make sure trash cans are bear-proof. When possible, it can be best to keep trash locked away until the day it gets picked up.
It's important to do your part to protect Colorado's bear population by preventing human-bear interactions. If you spot a bear in the wild, give it space and try to remove yourself from the situation. Black bears don't typically attack humans unless they're threatened, but it does happen. Attempt to scare the bear off first by talking to it while slowly retreating from the situation, also making sure the bear has a feasible escape route. If attacked, fight back.
The bears have already made an appearance in Woody Creek. A beautiful male was happily spreading my neighbor's trash all over the road. Keeping trash inside is a year round mandate for a reason. I hope this neighbor's behavior doesn't cost the bear his life.
