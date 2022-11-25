The day after Thanksgiving is designated as Native American Heritage Day, paying homage to the rich culture and many contributions of North America's Indigenous inhabitants.
Here's a list of four key Native American figures that left a major impact on the area that's now Colorado:
Ouray: Now the namesake of an iconic mountain town, Ouray was the chief of the Tabeguache band of the Ute tribe, often referred to as a 'man of peace'. He was known for his leadership abilities and traveled to Washington DC to negotiate with the United States government regarding the welfare of the Utes.
Mestaa’ėhehe: Also known as Owl Woman, Mestaa’ėhehe played a key role in keeping the peace between Cheyenne, Arapahoe, and European settlers. She was the first wife of Colonel William Bent, often acting as a translator and helping with relations at Bent's Fort, a key hub for trading in the West. She was inducted into the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame in 1985 and became the namesake of Colorado's formerly dubbed Sq**w Mountain in 2021.
Niwot: A prominent Arapaho leader, Niwot was a Native American diplomat and negotiator during the tumultuous 1800s. He became a key figure as a spokesperson for the Arapaho and Cheyenne, seeking peace between native groups and European settlers. He was killed in the Sand Creek Massacre in 1864, a tragic event he had worked to prevent. Niwot's name can still be seen around Colorado today, with the 'Left Hand' namesake (Left Hand Canyon) also a reference to what he was known by to English speakers.
Chipeta: A native woman known for her intelligence and strength, Chipeta was the wife of powerful Ouray, though she outlived him by 44 years. During Ouray's life, she worked with him to protect sacred lands of the Utes and after his death, she continued to fight for Native American rights and protections. Even through forced relocation, Chipeta worked hard to help her people maintain their culture and way of life.
