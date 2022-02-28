Dinosaurs Photo Credit: kbeis (iStock).

The space that makes up Colorado might be landlocked now, but mapping produced by the University of Colorado Boulder's Interactive Geology Project shows that this wasn't always the case.

According to a timeline produced by the group, Colorado was once covered in ocean water some 500 million years ago. As land masses continued to shift and change, the land that's now the Centennial State eventually became coastal before slowly shifting to where it is in present day.

See how these changes took place over time in the short video below, which includes a quick look at the shift and a more in-depth explanation.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

