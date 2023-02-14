When it comes to planning a great trip to Colorado or settling down in the mountains, managing expectations can be a key to success. Sure, the heart of Colorado will blow your mind – but it's not all stunning peaks, wildflowers, and endless outdoor recreation opportunities.
Here's a list of 10 headaches, minor annoyances, and complaints that can come with life in a Colorado mountain town:
1. Limited Parking
Whether a mountain town is limited by surrounding geographical features or the road infrastructure simply isn't that built out, expect fewer parking spots in Colorado's mountain towns. Streets tend to be tight and given these towns' popularity among tourists, parking is always a hot commodity. In recent years, a lot of towns have worked to better facilitate the many people swarming their streets, but in many cases, there's just not enough space. This issue is even more of a pain on a powder day or during a major event. And when you do find parking, don't necessarily expect the parking to be free.
2. Higher Prices
Like with many tourist destinations around the country, expect to pay higher prices in Colorado's mountain towns. But in this case, it's not just the tourists that are to blame – it's simply more difficult to get products into these areas compared to a major metro, thus it's more expensive. On top of that, coveted storefront space can mean higher rent and that higher rent can be passed to the consumer. Just consider it part of experience that comes with hunting down a place with such a great view.
3. Fewer Amenities
Not only is it more difficult and more expensive to transport products to mountain towns, in many cases, a lot of amenities simply don't exist. Don't expect a Walmart to be nearby during your next trip to the 650-resident town of Silverton – that'll mean driving an hour or more to nearby cities of Durango or Montrose. Sure, the basics will be covered in town, but don't expect a lot of options. If you want something specific, bring it with you.
4. Lots of Tourists
The fact that a lot of tourists hunt down Colorado's mountain towns should come at no surprise – after all, they're probably headed there for the same great reasons you are. It's easy to understand why these towns have such a high level of appeal. With the tourism comes general crowding, whether it's encountered when trying to get a reservation at a popular restaurant, on city sidewalks, or otherwise. Planning ahead can be key to helping calm the complaints that arise with this reality. Hit the coffee shop early and don't be surprised if there's still a long line to place your order.
5. Crowded Trails
The general crowding in many of Colorado's mountain communities isn't restricted to the town itself. Expect outdoor recreation opportunities and other attractions in the area to be crowded, too. While some people head to mountain towns for the mountain town experience, many people simply use the town as a convenient spot to lay their head while exploring the surrounding area. Get to trailheads sooner than later and always have a back-up plan ready to go in case the trailhead lot is full. And don't try to 'make your own spot' at the trailhead – it could literally get someone killed.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
6. Big Weather
All that falling snow might be pretty, but it can also mean a big headache. When heading to Colorado's mountains, make sure you're prepared for weather concerns of the season. Be prepared to dig your vehicle out of the snow before you can drive. Always pack extra layers for wild temperature swings (and sometimes, subzero temperatures), and don't be shocked when summer monsoon rains get you a bit soaked. It's all part of that mountain town experience you're there for. Always check the forecast before leaving for any adventure.
7. Potential Travel Issues
With Colorado's mountain towns and mountain travel comes a level of unpredictability. Snow can mean traffic getting stopped for hours. Mudslides and rockslides can close roads and mean a lengthy detour. Heck, even a rancher moving a massive herd of sheep down the road might create a travel snag. Be prepared for potential delays. Also, while services like Google Maps can be helpful, it's important to always use common sense when it comes to navigation. Don't turn down a narrow road because a GPS unit tells you to do so without knowing what type of terrain lies ahead. Many stories exist of drivers getting stuck on roads they weren't capable of handling. Don't let that be you. Need help determining whether or not a road is passable? The first step might be asking a local or checking the CoTrip.org website.
8. Limited Housing and Lodging
A big pain that comes with limited space and less development in mountain towns can be a lack of lodging. On the same note, finding affordable housing can be a major concern. Book a room well in advance if you're visiting and if you're planning to become a resident, know that you might be living with roommates for years before being able to find a place of your own. Not only is housing expensive, there's often not that much to go around.
9. Wildfire Risk
If you've lived in Colorado for long at all (or really even just a single year), you're probably well aware of the looming wildfire risk. If you're new to the state or just visiting, know this – wildfires are a huge concern in Colorado and they're taken very seriously. Not only does this mean following best practices in terms of fire safety, it also means being prepared for wildfires to derail your plans. This might mean staying inside during a day when smoke is bad or it could even mean being ready to flee town in the event of an evacuation order. These risks can be even greater in mountain towns where potential tinder is plenty and roads in and out of the area are limited. And no, all of Colorado isn't always burning, but the wildfire risk requires preparation and diligence.
10. It's a Small World, After All
This complaint is more common among those that live full-time in a mountain town, but it's something visitors might notice, too. Mountain town communities are tiny, tight knit groups of people. That means seeing the same people a lot. Everyone seems to know everyone, and that can come with a lot of rumors, gossip, and feuds. There are many perks that come with this small town closeness, but there can also be many pains. When long-term residents finally leave a mountain town, this tends to be a contributing factor.
11. A Literal Headache
There's less oxygen in many of Colorado's mountain towns due to the high elevation where they tend to be found. This can result in a condition called altitude sickness, with newcomers particularly at risk. Give yourself a chance to acclimate to the lack of oxygen before doing anything too extreme and always be aware of waning energy levels and staying hydrated. Acclimation can take a few days or weeks, with some people never really able to get used to it. Read more about altitude sickness here.
What's something I left off my list? Let me know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.