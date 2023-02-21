Colorado is one of those that's that got a unique personality, which tends to lead to outsiders assuming certain stereotypes about the locals before even stepping foot in the Centennial State. While all stereotypes are never true for everyone in a group, a few common stereotypes about Coloradans tend to be spot-on.
Here's a look at 10 stereotypes Coloradans can't seem to escape, probably because they tend to be fairly accurate:
1. Everyone is outdoorsy
With so much stunning mountain scenery to be found around the state, Coloradans have no shortage of outdoorsy entertainment. Think you're not outdoorsy because you've only tackled one hike this year? You're probably still covering more trail than most Americans have in the last 12 months. Plus, you did it at elevation – bonus points for that.
2. Coloradans enjoy their marijuana
I know, I know... not everyone that's of-age smokes weed. In fact, some studies have put marijuana use numbers at about 28 percent of Colorado's adults. It's also worth noting that teenage use of marijuana among Coloradans has dramatically dropped in recent years. That being said, the scent of burning bud tends to be commonplace at many spots around the state, whether it's a street in Denver or a hiking trail deep in the mountains. With Colorado having the 4th-highest share of adults that partake in cannabis related products, the presence of marijuana is undoubtedly higher in the Centennial State, often made more obvious by the many cannabis storefronts marked with a bright green cross. Even though many Coloradans absolutely hate this stereotype, it's one the state can't seem to shake.
3. Craft beer reigns king
Believe it or not, Colorado is home to 425 breweries, per a 2022 report. Not only is that the highest number of breweries in any state, it's the 4th-highest per capita nationwide (13,550 people per brewery in Colorado). And honestly, that '425' number might still seem low to those in big cities, where a different craft beer spot seems to be located on every other street corner. There's one big driver behind this booming local brewing industry – Coloradans love their craft beer. So much so that enough people are willing to spend $7-plus a pint that it allows so many breweries to stay in business. Go to a liquor store in Indiana and look for local canned options. Now go to one in Colorado. The difference is apparent and vast. Does everyone in Colorado love craft beer? No. But enough Coloradans do to make this Colorado stereotype fairly accurate.
4. No one is a local
Interact with a fair share of Coloradans and you're sure to notice a glaring detail – no one seems to originally hail from Colorado. Per a 2022 report from Denver's KDVR, just 42 percent of residents were born in-state – one of the lowest rates in the nation. California, Texas, and Illinois are where the most transplants are from (in that order), but Coloradans tend to move to the Centennial State from far and wide. It's no surprise that locals born in Colorado tend to wear that aspect of life like a badge of honor. Native-born Coloradans exist, sure, but they're outnumbered.
5. Green chile, all day
While ranch might be the norm in Midwestern states, green chile is the norm in Colorado. Though many Coloradans might not consume it regularly, it's always lurking somewhere on the menu – on a burger, in a burrito, a pizza-topping option. If you're one of the Coloradans that hasn't given this tasty pepper a recent try, do yourself a favor and add it to your next dish. Spicy, but with more flavor than many other local pepper favorites around the country, the green chile is hard to beat.
6. The fancy flannel
Flannel tends to be the norm come fall in Colorado, lasting as a fashion favorite until summer heat makes this wardrobe choice too unbearable – though it's still a great option for cool summer nights. But Coloradans don't just stop at wearing flannel all the time, they've got different flannels for different situations, including that 'fancy flannel' that they'll bring out when they're headed to a nice restaurant or out on a fancy date.
7. Dogs here, dogs there, dogs everywhere
Not only do Coloradans love their pups, they tend to let them tag along nearly everywhere they go. From trails to coffee shops to breweries and beyond, never be surprised to see a flannel-wearing Coloradan with a canine in tow.
8. Footwear gets creative
In most places around the country, the footwear options for 'going out' tend to be tennis shoes or dress shoes, with not much in between. In Colorado, that's not the case. Expect to spot Coloradans at your favorite local watering hole in sandals, hiking boots, flip flops, running shoes, and more – even puffy slippers. After all, if the flannel is fancy enough, no one is really looking at your feet.
9. Skip the compass, use the mountains
Coloradans tend to know where they're at based on the changing landscape around them. Need to head north? Use your knowledge of the nearest peak or mountainscape to determine your orientation. Obviously, hikers should still bring a compass along for navigation, but expect city-dwelling folk to often use natural landmarks to gather their bearings.
10. Coloradans keep it casual
Go to a restaurant on a weekend in New York City. Now go to one in Colorado. You'll notice a huge difference in the vibe. Even fancy spots around the Centennial State keep it chill and rarely will you find a place where blue jeans aren't acceptable. Maybe it's the outdoor recreation scene, maybe it's the marijuana, maybe it's the copious amounts of dog cuddles, but Coloradans simply seem to have a more relaxed approach toward life.
Did we leave a stereotype off this list? Let us know in the comments.
(3) comments
"4. No one is a local" I see many complaints from people born here about people from other places moving here. But if you think only 42% native born is bad, Florida is only 35%, which is why it constantly gets unfair abuse every time some out of state moron does something weird and it's blamed on 'Florida Man'!
On 8, western boots are missing.
Everyone in Colorado has a pickup truck with a gun rack, a dog in the back and a decal of a trout
