The Denver area Dumb Friends League (DDFL) animal shelter is 'filled to capacity' and is seeking to find homes for nearly 300 animals, according to a news release from the organization.
“We know Denver is a community full of people who love pets,” said Dr. Apryl Steele, President and CEO of the Dumb Friends League in the release.
“If you’re in a position to bring a new pet into your family, now is a great time, and your choice will have more impact than ever. We can’t do this critical work without your help," she said.
They currently have cats, dogs, horses, and various rodents available for adoption.
"The Dumb Friends League is filled to a level it hasn’t seen in a decade, and the League is seeking the community’s help in giving these animals a loving home," the release said.
The shelter has lowered adoption fees of adult cats to $10, to encourage adoptions.
The organization is asking that if you are planning on rehoming your pet and the situation is not urgent, to consider delaying taking the animal to the League for the next few weeks.
For more information on adopting a pet visit ddfl.org.
