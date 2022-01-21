Recent data shows that violent crime rates in Colorado saw a sharp uptick in 2021.
According to the Colorado Crime Stats website, 29,495 instances of violent crime were reported statewide in 2021 – a number that includes all cases of murder, sex offenses, robbery, and aggravated assault. With the US Census Bureau estimating that Colorado had about 5.812 million people in mid-2021, this breaks down to a violent crime rate of roughly 507 per 100,000 residents. This compares to a violent crime rate of 471 per 100,000 in 2020 and to a rate of 434 per 100,000 in 2019.
While this data shows an increase in recent years, 2018 was actually more violent that 2019, with a violent crime rate of 455 per 100,000. During preceding years, the violent crime rate was 418 per 100K in 2017, 392 per 100K in 2016, 368 per 100K in 2015, 353 per 100K in 2014, 352 per 100K in 2013, and 371 per 100K in 2012.
Here's a visualization of this progression over time:
One important thing to note is that while violent crime rates rose for a second consecutive year in Colorado in 2021, their rate of increase was slightly less compared to that in 2020 – 7.8 percent in 2021 compared to 8.4 percent in 2020.
This chart shows how Colorado's violent crime rates have changed over the years on a percentage basis:
While violent crime has risen statewide, violent crime rates are not equal in different places across the state. Denver, for example, has a much higher crime rate than many other places, with 7,369 violent crimes being reported by the Denver Police Department in 2021. The estimated population of Denver County in 2021 was 749,103, making the violent crime rate here nearly 984 per 100,000 residents – close to twice as high as the statewide rate.
It's also important to note that these crime rates vary compared to data presented in an Axios article that utilizes FBI data instead of state-level crime data. That being said, that article shows a similar violent crime rate trend over the years, though it does estimate that the violent crime rate in Colorado was 423 crimes per 100,000 residents compared to the 471 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2020 based on data from the state. Data from the FBI regarding 2021 crime statistics has yet to be released.
Based on that same Axios article that utilizes FBI data instead of state-level data, the last time violent crime rates were this high in Colorado were in the 1990s.
Raw data used to make these calculations can be found below. The crime numbers comes from the state-run Colorado crime stats website and population estimates are from the US Census Bureau. Crime rate was calculated based on these numbers.
2021: 29,495 violent crimes, 39% clearance rate; 5,812,069 residents; 507.47 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
* Some 2021 data may still be lagging behind through the end of the month, including clearance rate
2020: 27,187 violent crimes, 47% clearance rate; 5,773,714 residents; 470.87 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2019: 25,019 violent crimes, 49% clearance rate; 5,759,000 residents; 434.43 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2018: 25,869 violent crimes, 50% clearance rate; 5,691,000 residents; 454.56 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2017: 23,461 violent crimes, 49% clearance rate; 5,612,000 residents; 418.05 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2016: 21,734 violent crimes, 48% clearance rate; 5,539,000 residents; 392.38 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2015: 20,058 violent crimes, 48% clearance rate; 5,451,000 residents; 367.97 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2014: 18,874 violent crimes, 49% clearance rate; 5,350,000 residents; 352.79 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2013: 18,556 violent crimes, 51% clearance rate; 5,269,000 residents; 352.17 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
2012: 19,307 violent crimes, 49% clearance rate; 5,193,000 residents; 371.79 violent crimes per 100,000 residents
Though official FBI data for the entirety of 2021 hasn't been released, other reports point to the uptick of violent crime being widespread throughout much of the United States.
Huh, allow people to riot, cause over a million dollars in damage when they don't like the way things are going, and then the crime rate goes uip?? Whodda thunkit?
