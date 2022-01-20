The Ins and Outs of a Ski-In, Ski-Out Staycation at Beaver Run Resort

Breckenridge beckons Colorado Springs skiers and snowboarders to the powder-filled slopes in the winter, where many have found a “home away from home” at Beaver Run Resort. Guests at the ski-in, ski-out property, located between the mountains and Main Street of town, can enjoy all the comforts of home … plus luxury hotel amenities and services such as a front desk; free Wi-Fi; on-site parking, maintenance and security; arcade and mini golf; two pools; nine hot tubs; a spa and enhanced safety, operational and cleaning protocols.
Beaver Run Resort is conveniently located at the base of Peak 9 of Breckenridge Ski Resort, with access to on-site ski and snowboard rental shops, lift ticket offices, retail shops and on-site dining. It even has its own SuperChair!
Here are our top six reasons to stay at a ski-in, ski-out property like Beaver Run Resort in Breck:
- Enjoy spectacular views from the privacy of your hotel room, studio, one - or two-bedroom condo or suite. (Hint: Request a unit in slopeside Building 4. Or a ski slope view. It won’t be guaranteed, but you should kindly request it at the time of booking and at the time of check in).
- Leave the driving to us in town. Once you arrive, take advantage of the free around-town Beaver Run shuttle bus.
- Get first chair or last chair – or both! Sleep in, then sip coffee and still be the first in line for the lifts … and potentially take advantage of first tracks. Or ski from start to finish with a few breaks in between.
- Make your own schedule. No need to pack up the car and be on a rigid schedule. Everyone can go at their own pace, which is a perk for everyone in your ski party! With slopeside ski lockers, you can step outside and be right at the chairlift and slopes anytime throughout the day.
- Your own private bathroom, lunchroom, snack spot. Access the ski runs – and your condo or hotel room – anytime during the day for a bathroom break, snack attack or even a power nap. Don’t forget about the on-site dining and market, conveniently located just a few steps from the slopes and a few more steps to your room. Order a pizza from the Skywalk Market or swing through the all-you-can-eat lunch buffet at Spencer’s.
- Apres-ski and hot tubbing. Instead of sitting in traffic after your ski day, you will be relaxing with an apres-ski cocktail or beverage in hand either at Beaver Run’s famous Coppertop Bar (with the best mountainside deck in Breck), or in one of Beaver Run’s nine hot tubs, without needing a designated driver or worrying about bumper-to-bumper traffic back to Colorado Springs.
Don’t forget about all the other non-ski activities. At Beaver Run, you’re close to the action for sleigh rides, dogsledding, ice fishing, ice skating and hockey, snowmobile tours, cross-country skiing and fat biking on nearby trails. Small wonder that Beaver Run Resort is one of Breckenridge’s most popular properties!
Give your family the gift of time to enjoy each other, and all Breckenridge has to offer. Colorado’s famous powder awaits you at Beaver Run Resort, along with outdoor activities and adventures for everyone. The historic mining town is within walking distance of your ski-in. ski-out accommodations, offering shopping, dining and activities.
Book your ski-in, ski-out vacation at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center sooner rather than later this year. Some dates are already sold out. It’s the place for a Colorado staycation, meeting or celebration. Beaver Run is located at 620 Village Road in Breckenridge. Call 970-453-6000, visit https://www.beaverrun.com or email stay@beaverrun.com for more information. To make a reservation, dial direct (toll free): 800-525-2253.