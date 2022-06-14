If you think you know Epic Mountain Gear, think again!

Epic Mountain Gear is among the first names people think of when they need premiere ski and snowboarding equipment. Now, with the integration of Bicycle Village into all Epic Mountain Gear stores, the outdoor adventure outfitter will be thought of by cyclists, too! The fact is, they are now a one-stop shop for all seasonal needs, from biking to skiing, snowboarding, walking, and hiking.
As Area Manager Chris Kraak shared, "Whether shopping for skis, boards or bikes, the opportunity for our expert staff to offer year-round, world-class service to our guests excites me the most as we introduce bikes at Epic Mountain Gear."
Of course, this is not the first evolution that the company has been through; when the company was established it was known as Colorado Ski and Golf. Two things have remained constant, whatever they were selling: great gear, and great service!
Recreational rider or Fierce Competitor?
Whatever your level or discipline, your two-wheeled adventures begin at Epic Mountain Gear, a haven for cyclists! We invite you to visit one of seven convenient neighborhood stores – in Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Frisco, Littleton, Park Meadows, and Westminster – to see and test products, and speak about your specific needs with a store colleague. These people are enthusiastic cyclists who have had extensive training to ensure the highest levels of technical ability and knowledge. They are ready, willing, and able to provide customers with the right information to make informed decisions about their cycle and accessories purchases! Hundreds of bikes and gear for the whole family from top brands like Diamond Back, Fox, Pearl Izumi, Scott, and Specialized are available. There is also a dedicated team of mechanics in-store who will provide expert tuning services.
Epic Mountain Gear also provides free estimates, a free basic bike fitting with every purchase, free adjustments as needed, and a 30-day performance guarantee. Walk-ins are welcome!
Additionally, as part of Vail Resorts, headquartered in Broomfield, Epic Mountain Gear's mission is to help provide the experience of a lifetime. Six pillars define the organization, its actions, and conduct: Do right; be inclusive; drive value; do good; be safe; and have fun.
Save Big on Bikes this Summer!
Epic Mountain Gear's Junior Bike program – currently at their Aurora, Frisco and Westminster stores, and coming soon to a store near you! – will enable your kid(s) to get the gear that grows with them, when you trade in the current two-wheeler they have outgrown, bringing it back to trade for a new or used kids' bike within two years of purchase. Epic Mountain Gear will provide a discount of up to 50% off your original purchase price for the new two-wheel pedal bike.
